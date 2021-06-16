Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,379 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,749,050,000 after purchasing an additional 110,617 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,192,004,000 after purchasing an additional 150,538 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,020,133,000 after purchasing an additional 114,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,577,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $285.77. 7,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,652. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.06. The stock has a market cap of $181.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $199.29 and a 12 month high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.35.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

