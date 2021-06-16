Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 13,940 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,940 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.34. 67,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,500. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.00.

