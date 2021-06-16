Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $148.14. 243,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,947,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.95. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.