Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 4,019 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,462,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.98.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.07.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

