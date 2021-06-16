Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

NYSE:PNW opened at $87.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

