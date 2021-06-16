Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,364 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,822. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of -56.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

