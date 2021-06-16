Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Buys 709,783 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 4,310.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 709,783 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Ciena worth $39,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $116,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,078 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.07.

Shares of CIEN stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.19. 23,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,098. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.