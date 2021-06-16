Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $111.09 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 191,279 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 2.5% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of FedEx worth $111,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.77.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $5.18 on Wednesday, hitting $294.12. The stock had a trading volume of 64,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,419. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $129.28 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

