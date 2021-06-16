Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 141,024 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,024 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.26% of Quanterix worth $26,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Quanterix by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,928,000 after acquiring an additional 171,259 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Quanterix by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,300,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,014,000 after acquiring an additional 952,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quanterix by 1,135.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,107,000 after acquiring an additional 646,145 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,054,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quanterix by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,142,000 after buying an additional 93,248 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QTRX traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.26. 10,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,793. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.48. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -66.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. On average, analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanterix news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 7,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $418,930.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $327,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,918,855 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanterix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

