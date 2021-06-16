Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,241,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,169,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Suzano as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Suzano by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Suzano in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Suzano by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Suzano in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Suzano by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUZ traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,255. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16. Suzano S.A. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a positive return on equity of 90.93% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Suzano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

