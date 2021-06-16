Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 115,038 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 115,038 shares during the period. JD.com makes up about 1.2% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $51,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JD. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 80.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

JD stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.77. The company had a trading volume of 754,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,218,506. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.94 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $94.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.78.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

