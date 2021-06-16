Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 5,951 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Equifax worth $32,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.2% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.54. 8,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,149. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $242.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.18.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.29.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

