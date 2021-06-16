Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 62,911 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,911 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 2.3% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Booking worth $104,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.6% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock traded down $18.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,283.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,046. The company has a market capitalization of $93.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,350.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,532.83 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

