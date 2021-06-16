Playkey Tops 24 Hour Volume of $82,186.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 16th. Playkey has a market capitalization of $246,755.34 and approximately $82,186.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00060013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00022544 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.75 or 0.00755372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00082380 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,987.07 or 0.07655247 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

