PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Position Increased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 314.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,514 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.13% of PNM Resources worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1,291.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of PNM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,731. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. PNM Resources had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.