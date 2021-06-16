Polkacover Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CVR)

Polkacover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Polkacover has a market capitalization of $5.21 million and $278,259.00 worth of Polkacover was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polkacover has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Polkacover coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00060755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00151200 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00182926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.70 or 0.00945570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,752.98 or 0.99927063 BTC.

Polkacover Coin Profile

Polkacover launched on January 19th, 2021. Polkacover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 28,966,694 coins. Polkacover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling Polkacover

