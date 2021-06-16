Polkadex Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.05 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Polkadex has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $42.78 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.78 or 0.00056424 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00060564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00145213 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.12 or 0.00181611 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.98 or 0.00955685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,662.46 or 1.00138696 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 1,963,860 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

