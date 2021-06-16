PolkaFoundry (PKF) Reaches Market Cap of $6.85 Million

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000879 BTC on major exchanges. PolkaFoundry has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $459,627.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00060538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.81 or 0.00761803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00082725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.16 or 0.07694898 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PKF is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,929,497 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaFoundry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaFoundry using one of the exchanges listed above.

