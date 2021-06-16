PopularCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 31.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $144,843.65 and approximately $4.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00056976 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00433588 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,290.54 or 1.00182394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00034215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00011574 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00073481 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,158,754,077 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

PopularCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars.

