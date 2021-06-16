Poseidon Network (QQQ) Price Reaches $0.0238 on Exchanges

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One Poseidon Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Poseidon Network has a market capitalization of $52.47 million and $190,136.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002816 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00073983 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Poseidon Network

QQQ is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Poseidon Network Coin Trading

