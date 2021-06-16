Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Short Interest Up 39.7% in May

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,479,400 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the May 13th total of 3,922,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.4 days.

PWCDF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $34.41.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

