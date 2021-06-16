PowerPool (CVP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.82 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. In the last seven days, PowerPool has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00002674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a market cap of $33.17 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PowerPool Profile

CVP is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,051,345 coins. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

