Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Update

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the May 13th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,482,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth $718,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POAI traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $1.12. 3,956,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,798,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16. Predictive Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,039.09% and a negative return on equity of 79.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Helomics, Soluble, and Skyline. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

