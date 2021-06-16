Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 233,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 32,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,560,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,392,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $90.78 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

