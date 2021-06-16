Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $7.10 on Wednesday, reaching $2,421.29. 73,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,322.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,455.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

