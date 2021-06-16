PRIA (PRIA) Hits Market Capitalization of $392,189.75

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last week, PRIA has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One PRIA coin can currently be purchased for about $5.65 or 0.00014586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIA has a total market cap of $392,189.75 and approximately $2,730.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PRIA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00061607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00023401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.39 or 0.00769692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00083598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.20 or 0.07787956 BTC.

PRIA Profile

PRIA is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . PRIA’s official website is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.