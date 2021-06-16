Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 25,428 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,428 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth $349,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,368,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,137,000 after acquiring an additional 381,741 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 17.8% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of LBAI opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.27. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $945.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

