Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 51,078 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,078 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Paramount Group worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

PGRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.39.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Paramount Group Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.