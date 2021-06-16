Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,205 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

WMS opened at $106.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.51. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $117.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,125.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

