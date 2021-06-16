Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 9,246 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.93. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

