Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 9,330 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Air Lease worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Air Lease by 7,032.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,887,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,559,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,077,000 after buying an additional 637,520 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 469.1% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 548,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,882,000 after acquiring an additional 452,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter worth about $20,930,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AL opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.17. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

