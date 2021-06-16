Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 43,182 iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of iShares MSCI World ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,464,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 744,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,205,000 after buying an additional 54,009 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,309,000 after buying an additional 53,678 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 48,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 22,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 22,784 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $126.41 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $90.08 and a twelve month high of $127.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.35.

