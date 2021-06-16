Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 6.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total transaction of $7,689,043.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,302 shares in the company, valued at $14,449,851.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $45,707.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,235 shares of company stock valued at $39,742,456 in the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

TXG stock opened at $190.19 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.37 and a 1-year high of $203.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.95. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.74 and a beta of 1.29.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

