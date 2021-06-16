Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.32% of ADC Therapeutics worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADCT opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.50.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

