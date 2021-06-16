Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,891 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.73% of Precision BioSciences worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 20.9% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 413,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,425 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 279.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 54,269 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Precision BioSciences by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 15,857 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

In other news, insider Derek Jantz sold 9,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $84,084.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,026,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,989,720.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $87,624.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,950,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,558,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,631. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $631.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 159.67% and a negative net margin of 299.85%. Equities analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.