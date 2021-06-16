Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,670 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 21.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,847 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 29,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 38.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 51,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In related news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APO stock opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.03.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.