Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 786,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.53% of WisdomTree Investments worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

WETF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

WETF stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.72. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $991.79 million, a PE ratio of -60.27, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

WisdomTree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

