Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of DMC Global worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DMC Global by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,171,000 after purchasing an additional 164,253 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in DMC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.67. DMC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -179.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

