Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 26,004 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,004 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of American Public Education worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair began coverage on American Public Education in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

APEI opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11. American Public Education, Inc. has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $536.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

