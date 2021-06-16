Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 920,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,167 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.65% of Gannett worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Gannett during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,023,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gannett by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,919,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,657 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gannett by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 633,082 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gannett by 1,108.7% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 283,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gannett alerts:

In other news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis bought 20,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,572.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gannett stock opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $6.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.79.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Gannett had a negative net margin of 22.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $777.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GCI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.