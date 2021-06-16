Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 100.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at $440,770.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $88,143.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.19.

Shares of SCCO opened at $63.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.65.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 137.93%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

