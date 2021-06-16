Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.35 Million Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 98.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,483 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.61% of Hawkins worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 73.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 86.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 85.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hawkins by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins stock opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $693.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $39.73.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 16.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HWKN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

