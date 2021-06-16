Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.52 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in Veeva Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $300.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $220.33 and a one year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.65.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $678,283.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $45,482.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,854.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,872 shares of company stock valued at $4,407,903. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.