Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.81 Million Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,404,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,989,000 after purchasing an additional 80,514 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,640,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,404,000 after purchasing an additional 157,003 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Guardant Health by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,432,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,604,000 after acquiring an additional 117,511 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Guardant Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,477,000 after purchasing an additional 31,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $86,633,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total transaction of $5,843,668.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,624,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,311,756.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $71,064.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

GH stock opened at $117.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.22. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

