Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.77 Million Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,141,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,975 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,701,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,901,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,739,000 after purchasing an additional 973,561 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,575,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,618,000 after buying an additional 465,698 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,377,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after buying an additional 518,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $940.52 million, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.09.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

