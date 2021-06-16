Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,823 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of OPKO Health worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its position in OPKO Health by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 32,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in OPKO Health by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 14.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,602.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon R. Cohen acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 775,000 shares of company stock worth $2,840,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.00 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

