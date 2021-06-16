Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,026 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSOD. JMP Securities raised their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

NASDAQ CSOD opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -82.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 59.68% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,797. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,332,828.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,890 shares of company stock worth $1,700,028 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

