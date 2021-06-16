Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,616 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of South State worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in South State in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in South State by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in South State in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in South State in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in South State during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.10. South State Co. has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.90 million. South State had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. South State’s revenue was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that South State Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

In other South State news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $454,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,012.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $372,724.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,971 shares of company stock worth $1,415,986. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. South State presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

