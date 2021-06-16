Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 64,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 36,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,669,000 after buying an additional 194,900 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $206,000.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $430,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,019 shares of company stock worth $1,710,567 over the last 90 days. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGIO. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.66. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $60.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.71.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. Equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

