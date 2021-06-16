Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 14,432 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Ping Identity worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ping Identity by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 134,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 31,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,853,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after acquiring an additional 117,825 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,749,985 shares of company stock worth $135,699,646 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PING stock opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66.

PING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.41.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

